Akshay Kumar is all in for gender equality

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar came forward raising a banner of endorsement for gender equality, adding that the strength of a country is a direct determinant of the resilience of its women.



According to a report by Business Standard, the 51-year-old actor voiced out his support for the campaign #HeForShe by the United Nations at the 3rd Lux Golden Rose Awards.

The Padman star shed light on his thoughts regarding the subject saying: “When women are strong, families become strong and countries stronger. I am happy to be a part of a family which has many strong women like my mother, my wife, my sister and my mother-in-law.”

Present at the occasion were numerous other bigwigs from the industry as well including the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan who also expressed his support to the campaign saying: “These women have contributed to making me a better human.”