Video: DJ Bravo announces Pakistan visit for PSL 2019

Former captain of West Indies, Dwayne John Bravo has announced that he will be traveling to Pakistan to take part in Pakistan Super League 2019 matches as he has been picked by Quetta Gladiators for the country’s mega cricket event.



Quetta Gladiators shared Bravo’s video message on their twitter handle on Thursday. They wrote, “Champion! Champion! The Gladiator @DJBravo47 is coming to Pakistan after 12 years. Sings:Quetta Champions! Quetta Champions! Show him your love using #WelcomeGladiatorDJBravo,”

In the video, the 35 years old cricketer started with, “I want to thank Quetta Gladiators for picking me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of PSL2019.”

The West Indies star continued to add, “Pakistan! The Champion is gonna coming there. Support us, look out for me as it will be my first time in Pakistan since 2006 and I’m really looking forward to being there.”

Bravo also sang his famous Champions Song for Quetta Gladiators.