Raghu Ram announces December wedding with fiancée Natalie Di Luccio

Co-producer of reality TV show MTV Roadies, Raghu Ram announced a December wedding with fiancée Natalie Di Luccio who is a Canadian singer.



Raghu posted a cartoon sketch of both of them in wedding attires on Thursday through his Instagram account. He captioned it with, “December 2018.”





Natalie shared a photo earlier this month on her Instragram in which Raghu is proposing to her in South Africa. She wrote, “That time he went down on his knee. I said yes.”

The couple got engaged in August this year inviting only their closest friends in the ceremony.



TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu, were among the ones who attended the ceremony and had also shared pictures from the party.

Teejay Sidhu wrote a heartfelt message for the couple on her Instagram while sharing the picture. “The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren't Canadians awesome?) You guys are so great together! Biggest hug ever to you...” the actress wrote.