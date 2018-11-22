Raveena Tandon shares Deepika’s secret with Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, while extending greetings to newly-wed couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has shared Deepika’s secret with his husband Ranveen.



Commenting on wedding pictures shared by Ranveer on his twitter handle, Raveena shared that secret with the actor, saying “on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago, she said “Ranveer makes me feel I’m home “ I’ll never forget those words, and truly she looks like she’s Home.”

Raveena wished the couple “Godbless you both”



