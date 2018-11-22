Sania Mirza's heartwarming picture of cuddling son Izhaan is all you need to see today

Sania Mirza is a doting mother and the posts and pictures she shares on social media every now and then are proof enough of that.

The new mother is cherishing this new phase of her life after donning the role of a caregiver now.

On Wednesday, the tennis stalwart uploaded an adorable picture that shows son Izhaan in her warm embrace. The picture is melting hearts over the internet as fans swoon over the way Sania is seen looking at her bundle of joy Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Sania captioned the picture that shows her son wrapped in a blue coloured blanket with his name as:

“#Moments #Allhamdulillah

Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik became parents to a son on October 30.

