Kareena Kapoor applauds women sharing #MeToo stories

Bollywood beauty queen Kareena Kapoor stepped forward on Tuesday saluting the valor of the women who came forth with their stories of abuse at the hands of the industry’s bigwigs with the spark of the #MeToo movement in India.



The 38-year-old actor during the launch event of her radio show ‘What Women Want’ extolled the bravery of the women who shared their experiences with the world and appraised them for bringing about change in the industry’s environment for women.

“We are openly having discussion today. The fact that there are so many women, who have come out and spoken, that’s a start. The fact is earlier people hadn’t spoken for years. Today, people have come out and I really appreciate those women, who actually had the courage to stand up and talk and that is going to help all of us change our workplace and give us security,” she stated.

Moreover, she went on to say that regardless of the stature an actor holds in the industry or the magnitude of her fame, each star is deserving of safe working environment.

“Whoever it is, big or small, it has to be safe. It doesn’t matter whether you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, women have to be secure. And the most important thing is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we do that, a lot will change,” she added.