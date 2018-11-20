PM Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into modern Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be transformed into a modern Islamic welfare state, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment.



The Premier was addressing the two-day International Rehmatal-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Conference in Islamabad today Tuesday.

PM Khan regretted that some elements in the West and Europe are indulging in blasphemous acts time and again on the pretext freedom of expression provoking the Muslim Ummah across the globe, Radio Pakistan reported.

Imran added when a chain of reaction comes in the Muslim world; the same Western and European nations dub the Muslims as terrorists and extremists through their propaganda machines.

The Prime Minister also urged the religious scholars and intellectuals to promote true teachings of Islam.

He also directed the Higher Education Commission to set up special chairs on Seerat-Un-Nabi (S.A.W.W) at three different universities ensuring a specific research on the life, character and teachings of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W).