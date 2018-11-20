Priyanka Chopra to perform at bestie Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony

It is no secret that Isha Ambani and Priyanka Chopra are the best of friends. The daughter of famed business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Isha was even a part of her Bollywood friend Priyanka’s bachelorette party in Amsterdam this year and the actress joined Akash Ambani’s engagement party in Mumbai with her fiancé Nick Jonas.



Priyanka was even one of the few people who got invited at the Ambanis’ party for Isha and Anand Piramal’s engagement at Lake Como in Italy.

Now according to the latest buzz, Priyanka is all set to perform at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet which will take place in December this year.

Filmfare has reported a source as saying that the Quantico starlet will perform with a group and that they have already begun preparing for it.

Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12, festivities for which have already started with Isha throwing a lavish dandiya party over the weekend.