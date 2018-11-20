Deepika and Ranveer head to Bengaluru for first wedding reception

The wedding festivities for Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are no way near over yet as the two are now headed down to Bengaluru to host the first wedding reception.



After arriving back home in Mumbai on Sunday after their much-anticipated nuptials in Italy’s Lake Como, the crowd-favorite duo was seen on the move yet again, flying to the bride’s hometown of Bengaluru from Mumbai Airport where they are all prepped to kick off a wedding reception on November 21.

DeepVeer was seen radiating at the airport on Tuesday with the new bride donning an off-white traditional attire with heavy jewelry, while Ranveer rocked a white kurta pajama alongside her, paired with a floral vest.

The Padmaavat pair will be holding another reception later on November 28 in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt where all of the Bollywood stalwarts will be in attendance.