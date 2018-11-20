Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's elaborate wedding registry with Amazon

The Bollywood actress and Nick Jonas’s bride-to-be, has partnered with Amazon for her wedding registry. Chopra unveiled her wedding registry with People.



"I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon," she wrote on her Instagram. Then she revealed one little perk that came from her partnership with the company: "Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!!"

The comprehensive list of cookware, accessories, dinnerware, and all things entertaining is shoppable for all those looking to get a piece of Priyanka's style.

1. A record player because “I’ve always loved a record player,” Chopra told People. “I just love the sound—I play everything from Ariana Grande to The Chainsmokers on my record player. It looks so cool. And every party with me ends up in a dance party. It just has to happen!”

2. A rain jacket for Chopra's dog Diana because “she lives a good life, let’s just say," Chopra told People. "And she refuses to walk outside when it’s raining. She refuses!”.

3. Other random items include a "Wifey" sleep mask because why not?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is reportedly taking place next weekend, November 30th-December 2nd, in Jodhpur.

The Quantico starlet seems to have mastered in the art of entertaining, and super-chic glassware, flatware, and serving ware are only some of her must-haves. Here are some BAZAAR’s top picks from Priyanka's registry hit-list.

Mother of Pearl Celebrate Champagne Saucers: For celebratory toasts and newlywed nights in.

Lakelyn Serving Cart: For chic dinner parties and Gatsby vibes.

Linea Oro Nero 5 Piece Place Setting: For a sleek alternative to silver flatware.

Professional Series 750 Blender: For morning smoothies, DIY organic face masks, and easy-to-prepare soups and sauces.

Copper Core Dishwasher Safe 14-Piece Cookware Set: For romantic nights in preparing a dinner for two–or a holiday meal for twenty.

3x3 Tile Mirror : For a chic wall display–or a last look before heading out the door.



