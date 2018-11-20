Sikh body upset with Deepika-Ranveer’s Anand Karaj performed outside gurudwara

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy nuptials had all of India drooling over their lavish wedding that was held at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15.



The couple’s fairytale wedding was all that B-town could talk about. However, the duo has reportedly landed in trouble for upsetting the Sikh community that did not approve of the North Indian style wedding which entailed an Anand Karaj ritual.

A number of Sikh leaders in India have raised objection over the Sikh ritual performed outside a gurudwara.

According to a report published in Times of India, the president of an Italian Sikh has approached the Akal Takht Jathedar (the appointed head of all Sikhs in the world) to take notice of the matter.

The issue was raised over Deepika and Ranveer’s makeshift gurudwara at Lake Como’s Villa del Balbienello. As per Sikh customs it is prohibited to take the Guru Granth Sahib anywhere outside the gurudwara.

The publication further reported that the Akal Takht Jathedar has said that once they receive a formal complaint, the matter will be forwarded to five high priests, who will then take a decision.

