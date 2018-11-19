Gen. Bajwa grieved on demise of Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on sad demise of renowned religious scholar and Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat Haji Abdul Wahab.



Military Spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted Monday that General Bajwa shares grief of bereaved family and the followers.

The Army Chief acknowledged contributions of Haji Abdul Wahab and prayed for his eternal peace at heaven, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the military said.

Haji Abdul Wahab, 95, passed away after prolonged illness early on Sunday morning.

He was being treated for Dengue fever at a private hospital in Lahore.

Haji Wahab was born on 1st January 1923 in Dehli and migrated to Pakistan after independence. He was the third chief of Tableeghi Jamaat.



He completed his graduation from Islamia College, Lahore. He was working as district officer in British India when he joined the Tableeghi Jamat in 1944.



