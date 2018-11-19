Sania Mirza showers new mom Neha Dhupia with kisses on baby girl's birth

Bollywood celebrities Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who embraced parenthood after receiving their bundle of joy on Sunday as they welcomed their much-awaited baby girl, have been collecting love and wishes from their fans and family as well as their friends from the film and sports industry.



The new parents were recently congratulated by Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza in a cute Twitter post who said she cannot wait for their little ones’ to have play dates together.

Posting an endearing picture that shows Sania blowing kisses Neha’s way, the ace tennis player wrote:

“Kisses to you and hugs new mommy @NehaDhupia and congratulations @Imangadbedi on the arrival of your baby girl .. life is never gonna be the same .. 3 weeks of experience talking #playdatesawait”

Sania herself gave birth to son Izhaan Mirza-Malik recently, her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

She was seen celebrating her 32nd birthday with husband, son and parents.