Rida Naveed of Punjab wins KP Women Drag Car Race

PESHAWAR: Rida Naveed of Punjab clinched the trophy of the first Women Drag Car Race while Jamal Uddin of Peshawar bagged the male title here on Sunday.

There were also 70 male and female drives from all across Pakistan took part in the Drag Race organized by Tourism Corporation KP.

It is a sort of tourism promotion wherein a track of 400m was developed in the Regi Lalma Housing Scheme.

A total of 70 drives with their different brand of vehicles specially prepared for the Drag Race took part.

Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.

Rida Naveed, hailing from Lahore, Punjab recorded a clock time 12.22sec got first position, followed by Asma Siddique with 14.43sec and Anila of Peshawar with 16.58sec took third position respectively.

In the male category Jamal Uddin of Peshawar gotr first position with his clock time 9.71sec got first position, followed by Mohsin with 10.43sec.

In the category B Sardar Hassan Saddiq got first position with 11.45sec, followed by Saad with 12.98sec and Shahab with 14.51sec.

In the C category Waqas got first position, followed by Junaid Qurashi and Bilal Jilani.

In the D-category Aamir Khan Durrani got first position, followed by Sher Khan and Sardar Hassan, in the E-category Ch.

Shahzeb got first position with his clock time 13.47sec, followed by Maaz Tariq.

In the F-category Hamza Sarwar got first position, followed by Ghazanfar Agha.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies to the position holders.