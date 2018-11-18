Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome baby girl!

The much-awaited baby of celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi has finally arrived and it’s a girl!



The Bollywood duo who tied the knot in an exclusive and secretive ceremony in May welcomed their bundle of joy on Sunday at Mumbai’s Women’s Hospital and reports have revealed that both the mother and child are in good health.

Soon after the news broke out, multiple wishes from all over have started pouring in for the Lust Stories starlet.

The couple had publicized the news of their pregnancy in an Instagram post where Angad had written: “Ha! Turns out this rumor is true.. #3ofus ?? #satnamwaheguru".

Earlier Neha had revealed that she kept silent about the news of her pregnancy as she was afraid of losing work.

“I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high,” she had stated.