Shah Rukh's son convinced 'beyond doubt' that Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday gave his fans an idea of how much Shah Rukh Khan's younger son Abram is attached to him.

The Big B used his Instagram account to share a photo of him along with the little Khan and with the photo he gave such a caption that fans of both the Bollywood stars are loving.

Mr Bachchan wrote that the Abram is convinced beyond any doubt that he is his grandfather and wanders why Shahrukh's father doesn't stay with him.

"And this be little Abram, ShahRukh’s little one .. who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his Fathers FATHER .. and wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him !!!"read the caption.

Within minutes after posted on the photo sharing app, the picture garnered tens of thousands of likes and comments.



