ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced to launch a "huge" program to teach artificial intelligence in Pakistan.
Before announcing his plan about the initiative, the president explained etymology of word "algorithm" saying it was a gem from Muslim history.
He said Algorithm is a latainisation of name of Muslim scientist Al-Khwarizmi who also authored "the science and word "Algebra".
"Today Algorithms as a simple set of rules for a task to be performed is the basis of Artifical Intel", he said.
