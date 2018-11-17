'A gem from Muslim history': President Alvi explains origin of algorithm

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday announced to launch a "huge" program to teach artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

Before announcing his plan about the initiative, the president explained etymology of word "algorithm" saying it was a gem from Muslim history.

He said Algorithm is a latainisation of name of Muslim scientist Al-Khwarizmi who also authored "the science and word "Algebra".

"Today Algorithms as a simple set of rules for a task to be performed is the basis of Artifical Intel", he said.