Sania Mirza hits the gym to get back in shape post-pregnancy

Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has hit the gym after the birth of her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

On Friday, the new mother updated her fans on Twitter about going to the gym after months of pregnancy and childbirth.

In a tweet published along with a photo that shows Sania working out, the tennis stalwart wrote:

“Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop it’s going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically!! gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday #Day1"

Sania Mirza recently celebrated her 32nd birthday on the same day her son turned 16 days old. Husband Shoaib Malik had posted adorable pictures of his wife with son Izhaan and mother in law celebrating the birthday of Sania Mirza.



