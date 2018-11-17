Ranveer-Deepika new wedding pictures emerge online

New pictures revealing insights of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding ceremony have emerged as fans crave for more.

On Friday, Ranveer Singh’s stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared a picture of the work fam alongside the newly-wed couple captioning it: “Us and ours.#MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi.”

From the looks of it, the picture looks like it was taken on the couple’s Konkani wedding held on November 14 at Lake Como, Italy where the bride and groom as well as the guests were dressed around the white and gold colour theme.

In the picture are Sumana Ghosh, Susan Rodriguez, Anju Bhavnani, Darshan Yewalekar, Jayesh Kishanchandani, Aditi Sapre among others.



Another picture from the pre-wedding festivities has surfaced where the duo is reportedly clicked in Mumbai during the chooda ceremony.

Famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee uploaded the picture on Instagram where the bride and groom are clad in his creations.

While Deepika is seen wearing a heavily embroidered maroon kurta, Ranveer is dressed in a emerald-green kurta pyjama pairing it with an elaborately embroidered jacket. To channel his quirky side, Ranveer also wore sneakers with his otherwise traditional look.



Deepika’s hands are hennaed and she is clicked alongside Ranveer with their other two friends.

Ranveer and Deepika are flying back to Mumbai tomorrow (Sunday). They are all set to throw two lavish receptions, one at The Leela in Bengaluru and the second at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 21 and 28 respectively.