Madame Tussauds’ wedding gift for Deepika Padukone to be unveiled in 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally got married in Konkani and Sindhi style weddings on 14 and 15 November. The couple took over the internet by sharing two pictures on their social media one from each wedding.



While many Bollywood actors posted congratulations’ notes for newlywed couple, the official twitter account of Madame Tussauds also tweeted for Deepika and said that they couldn’t be more excited for her and can’t wait to reveal her wax figure next year in London.

Earlier in July, Deepika had shared pictures of herself consulting with Madame Tussauds to get the details for her wax statue right. From choosing the right eyeball to measuring the size of her face, she seemed to have had a lot of fun. She captioned them, “It’s all about the details.”

Deepika and Ranveer will host multiple receptions - one in Bengaluru and the second in Mumbai for their family, friends and colleagues from B-town. The family is expected to arrive in India on November 18. The reception in Bengaluru will be held on November 21, while the one in Mumbai will be held on December 1.