Pakistan’s flag to be hoisted on Indian soil for Salman’s upcoming film Bharat

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat appears to be entangled in yet another controversy as a Wagah border scene, in the the movie, required Pakistan’s flag to be put up on Indian soil.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles have been one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The film is currently in the shooting phase. Almost the entire cast and crew of the film at present is in Punjab to capture some moments of the shoot.

Due to security concerns, the film’s crew could not shoot at the Wagah border and Punjab was picked as the preferred location at which the border scene could be replicated.



With the help of the local elders, a village was reportedly taken over after paying farmers and traders a substantial amount to cover their losses because of the set that would be created there. But a Wagah border scene required Pakistan’s flag to be put up on Indian soil. Well, that’s how the controversy began.

Due to the scene a lot of local bodies were upset about how someone could hoist Pakistan’s flag on Indian soil. Even though this is for a film shoot, local organisations seemed to be upset as India had such issues in past when Pakistan flags have been put up during Ind-Pak cricket matches in Mumbai.

No police complaint has so far been filed against Salman, but people were seen surrounding the sets of the film and the hotel where Salman was staying to express their indignation over the hoisting of the flag.



It is learnt that the filmmakers quickly wrapped up the shoot and Salman has returned to Mumbai.

Earlier, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a picture of Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan alongside Katrina Kaif at the famous site on Instagram on Thursday.



