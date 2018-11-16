Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' christian wedding outfit details surface

There has been a lot of buzz in the grapevine related to the wedding trousseau of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her soon-to-be-husband Nick Jonas.



Recently, in an Elle report, the Quantico starlet's and Jealous singer's wedding outfit details were suggested. According to the report, Nick will wear an ivory suit while Priyanka will be clad in red.



The bridesmaid will be in Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian Wedding because the couple wore the same brand at the 2017 Met Gala in their first public appearance.

The Sun reported that Priyanka has asked her friend Mubina Rattonsey to be her maid of honor.

Priyanka and Nick are getting married in December and their wedding festivities will continue for three days from November 30 to December 2 in Jodhpur at the Mehrangarh Fort, reported TOI.

Earlier this month, Priyanka celebrated her fancy bridal shower and lavish bachelorette parties. The actress’ bridal shower was held at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café hosted by her bridesmaid Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia. Later, Priyanka was seen in Amsterdam with her girlfriends including Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, celebrating her bachelorette party.

The couple has been in love head over heels and have been showing it off to the world. From talking about each other all the time in interviews to posting adorable posts on social media, Nick and Priyanka have become the ultimate relationship goals.

Recently, Nick Jonas admitted that he stalks Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account. “I am fully insta stalking you…. you are so beautiful,” Nick commented on a picture from her bachelorette party in Amsterdam where she was donned a white feathery apparel.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka revealed that it was Nick who made the first move. She told that Nick texted her saying that they should connect and that’s how they started talking.