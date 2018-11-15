Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

FM Qureshi departs for UAE to attend Sir Bani Yas Forum

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has departed for UAE to represent Pakistan in the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum.

The forum, organized by the Ministry of UAE will have wide participation from foreign ministers of various countries where issues related to #Middle East will be discussed.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad announced the news of Qureshi's departure in a Twitter statement. 

In the photos shared by the foreign office, Qureshi can be seen standing in queues like a common passenger for immigration. 

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan