FM Qureshi departs for UAE to attend Sir Bani Yas Forum

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has departed for UAE to represent Pakistan in the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum.



The forum, organized by the Ministry of UAE will have wide participation from foreign ministers of various countries where issues related to #Middle East will be discussed.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad announced the news of Qureshi's departure in a Twitter statement.

In the photos shared by the foreign office, Qureshi can be seen standing in queues like a common passenger for immigration.