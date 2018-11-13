Shireen Mazari angry after niqab-wearing student barred from entering Lahore school

ISLAMABAD: Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Punjab Education Minister to take notice after a student was allegedly barred from entering Lahore Grammar School due to her niqab.



The minister was responding to a Twitter user who claimed that Farwa Munir, an engineering student, was invited at an event by Lahore Grammar as a guest and when she reached the school’s gate, she wasn’t allowed to enter the premises because of her niqab.

Reacting to the tweet on Tuesday, Ms Mazari called the incident shameful, saying she will defend everyone’s right to choice to wear it.

“Shameful. I don't wear the niqab but I will defend everyone's right to choose to wear it. And if we believe in freedom of choice we must respect the rights of those who choose to wear the niqab. Prov Min of Education must take note of this incident at LGS,” she wrote.



