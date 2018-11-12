EU must use dialogue to push for concrete human rights improvements

Lahore, Paris - The European Union (EU) must use the upcoming human rights dialogue with Pakistan to push the country’s new government to enact concrete reforms for the protection of human rights, FIDH and its member organization, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), said today (Monday).



FIDH and HRCP made the call ahead of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission’s Sub-Group on Governance and Human Rights, which is scheduled to meet on 13 November 2018 in Islamabad.

In conjunction with their call, the two organizations released a briefing paper that provides an update on key human rights issues in Pakistan since the last meeting of the Joint Commission, which took place in October 2017.

‘Human rights continue to be violated at an alarming rate in Pakistan amid a widespread climate of impunity. The EU must ensure that the numerous human rights issues that plague Pakistan are addressed in a comprehensive manner and with clear benchmarks for improvement.’

Pakistan remains one of the world’s top executioners and death sentences continue to be imposed. Between 1 January 2018 and 15 October 2018, 124 people were sentenced to death and at least 10 executions were carried out.

As of October 2018, at least 4,688 inmates remained on death row.



‘Pakistan is facing numerous challenges but none is greater than state-sponsored violations of human rights and the widespread climate of impunity. It is high time for the government to prioritize protection of human rights, including by holding to account those who have threatened violence against Aasia Bibi in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn her blasphemy conviction and by protecting her and her family.’

