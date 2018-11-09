Fri November 09, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 9, 2018

Avengers 4 might be MCU’s longest movie ever, Joe Russo

Co-Director, Joe Russo revealed that MCU’s highly anticipated movie Avengers 4 could be their longest movie ever with the runtime three hours.

During a live Q&A session through his Instagram account on Thursday, Russo revealed that Avengers 4 can very well be longest movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said, “The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours. We’ll see if that holds, but it’s sitting right at three hours right now.”

Telling the fans about the process of post-production, Joe added, “We’re about halfway through the editing process. We’re really just scratching the surface on our VFX shots. There are more than 3,000 VFX shots in the movie; those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort, and we’re very early in the phase of getting VFX done. We’ve just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score, and we’re still editing picture at this point.”

The director also said in the video that the trailer for the untitled movie ‘may or may not’ arrive before the New Year.

Avengers next installment is set to be released in May 2019.

