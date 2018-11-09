Facebook ''unsend' feature to enable you to delete messages withing 10 minutes

Facebook is rolling out new feature that will allow people to delete accidental messages.

The long awaited "unsend" feature will be introduced to Facebook's Messenger app.

According to reports, the feature can only be used within 10 minutes of sending the message.

"Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent," Facebook Messenger.

"If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it.

It was yet to be known as to when the social media giant will introduce the new feature in Pakistan other countries in the region.