Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Lahore: Suffering from mental disorder, Pakistan’s finest actress Roohi Bano has disappeared from Lahore.

She is missing from Fountain House, a mental health institute and her house located in Gulberg area.

The President’s Pride of Performance Award holder Bano’s life has been a painful tragedy. Her two unsuccessful marriages and son Ali’s murder at the prime of his youth has filled her heart and soul with darkness.

Highly educated actress with a Master’s degree in Psychology was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was living at Fountain House for treatment of her health. A room for her was reserved at the Fountain House.

A year ago, Roohi’s sister Rubina took her home according to the doctors.

Her sister has been living in Bano's dilapidated house in Gulberg. But Rubina and other residents have showed their ignorance regarding the whereabouts of the former actor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran briefs cabinet about China visit, agreements and MoUs signed

PM Imran briefs cabinet about China visit, agreements and MoUs signed
Zardari says PTI govt failed to provide any relief to masses

Zardari says PTI govt failed to provide any relief to masses
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) on November 21

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) on November 21
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment

Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report