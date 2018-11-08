Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Suffering from mental disorder, Pakistan's finest actress Roohi Bano has disappeared from Lahore.



She is missing from Fountain House, a mental health institute and her house located in Gulberg area.

The President’s Pride of Performance Award holder Bano’s life has been a painful tragedy. Her two unsuccessful marriages and son Ali’s murder at the prime of his youth has filled her heart and soul with darkness.

Highly educated actress with a Master’s degree in Psychology was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was living at Fountain House for treatment of her health. A room for her was reserved at the Fountain House.

A year ago, Roohi’s sister Rubina took her home according to the doctors.

Her sister has been living in Bano's dilapidated house in Gulberg. But Rubina and other residents have showed their ignorance regarding the whereabouts of the former actor.