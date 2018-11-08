Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Sports

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB turns down PHF’s request for World Cup loan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down a request of loan from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to send the national hockey team in World Cup starting from 28 November in India.

PHF requested for a loan from the cricket board to clear the outstanding dues of the players and send the team to Bhubaneswar, India to participate in World Cup scheduled from November 28 to December 16.

Tauqir Dar, Pakistan’s new head coach and manager Hasan Sardar confirmed that they have requested Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani for a loan to cover the finances of the team.

Giving the reason of rejection for the aid Dar said, “He was scheduled to meet us on Thursday but due to some urgent issues he spoke to us on phone. He made it clear that the PCB couldn’t advance any loan to the PHF since the federation had not returned a loan given to them by the board during the tenure of Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia in early 2000,”

Pakistan’s head coach added, “Mani sahib has however assured us he will speak to the government and sponsors to help us overcome our financial crunch,”

PHF Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed also told that the government of Pakistan has not responded to the requests made to provide 8 million rupees by PHF.

Shahbaz said, “We have now written directly to the Prime Minister’s secretariat for the grant to be released within this week or else it would be very difficult for us to send the team to India,”

He continued to say, “If we are not able to send the team to India it will not only damage our image in world hockey but we will also face a hefty fine from the FIH,”

Former player Dar had told chairman PCB to discuss the matters with Prime Minister and suggested that the government could directly pay the hotel where the team would stay along with clearing players’ dues through their individual accounts instead of giving money to PHF.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

PSL: Sammy thanks Hafeez after Peshawar Zalmi’s exit

PSL: Sammy thanks Hafeez after Peshawar Zalmi’s exit
Mohammad Hafeez leaves Peshawar Zalmi after three PSL seasons

Mohammad Hafeez leaves Peshawar Zalmi after three PSL seasons
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
England pacer James Anderson reprimanded for showing dissent

England pacer James Anderson reprimanded for showing dissent
Load More load more

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment

Virat Kohli attempts to pacify fuming online users after 'leave India' comment
Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary

Twitter floods with Jaun Elia’s poetry on his 16th death anniversary
Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons

Thugs of Hindostan becomes the talk of town but for all the wrong reasons
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report