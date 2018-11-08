Thu November 08, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

PSL: Sammy thanks Hafeez after Peshawar Zalmi’s exit

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy expressed his gratitude for former teammate Mohammad Hafeez after he decided to part ways with the PSL’s franchise.

Sammy said that it was a pleasure to play with Hafeez in the same tea.

“Thank you @MHafeez22 it was a pleasure,” he tweeted, in response to a question of PSL official Twitter handle about Hafeez’s next pick.

“Great three years for @MHafeez22 at @PeshawarZalmi. So, which team should pick Prof up at the #PSLDraft2018 ? Any suggestions for your favourite team?

Earlier, Hafeez announced that he was parting ways with Peshawar Zalmi after playing for the Pakistan Super League franchise in the first three seasons.

The all-rounder, who is party of Pakistani team which is playing New Zealand in UAE, took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his sudden exit.

The 38-year-old cricketer thanked Zalmi’s fans for their unconditional love and support.

Hafeez said that he was available for the drat of the fourth edition of the league.

“Thanks @PeshawarZalmi & @JAfridi10 for such a great journey of 3yrs full of fond memories. Had fabulous time with U all. Now I decided to go to Draft of @thePSLt20 , Thanks to all fans of @PeshawarZalmi for their unconditional love & support. wishing u all the best for future,” Hafeez tweeted. 

