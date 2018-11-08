Thu November 08, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2018

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited the residence of filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan to extend their wedding invitations.

The couple was spotted leaving the house of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bandra and Farah Khan shared the pictures with the actors on her Instagram.

Posting the lovely pictures, Farah writes, “My baby’s getting married!! Lov u @deepikapadukone n @ranveersingh .. for coming home now just follow all the instructions on the card i gave you,”

Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om was Deepika’s debut in Bollywood industry with Shahrukh Khan. The director considers Deepika her child and is very happy and excited for their marriage.

Sharing another cute picture with the couple and calling Ranveer her ‘son in law’, she writes, “May you LOVE happily ever after! #soninlawlove #marriageblessings @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh”

The wedding festivities have already gained momentum for both the actors and their wedding ceremony will be held on 14th and 15th November in both South Indian and Sindhi traditions respectively.

