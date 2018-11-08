Thu November 08, 2018
How angry is PM Khan?

What we borrowed and what we built

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Sports

AFP
November 8, 2018

England set Sri Lanka mammoth 462 target

Galle - England declared at 322 for six on Thursday, setting Sri Lanka a daunting 462 to win the first Test at the famously low-scoring Galle ground.

Keaton Jennings was 146 not out after a patient innings that saw him deal deftly with the home side´s spin attack, while the middle order led by Ben Stokes went on the offensive.

At the declaration, which will give Sri Lanka around an hour or so to bat, Sam Curran was on nought not out after Stokes smashed 62, Jos Buttler 35 and Ben Foakes 37.

England made 342 in the first innings thanks to a century from Foakes. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 203, leaving them 139 behind.

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

England pacer James Anderson reprimanded for showing dissent

Ronaldo frustated as Juve ´gift´ United victory

Usman Khawaja confident of recovery for first India Test

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

