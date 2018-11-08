England set Sri Lanka mammoth 462 target

Galle - England declared at 322 for six on Thursday, setting Sri Lanka a daunting 462 to win the first Test at the famously low-scoring Galle ground.



Keaton Jennings was 146 not out after a patient innings that saw him deal deftly with the home side´s spin attack, while the middle order led by Ben Stokes went on the offensive.

At the declaration, which will give Sri Lanka around an hour or so to bat, Sam Curran was on nought not out after Stokes smashed 62, Jos Buttler 35 and Ben Foakes 37.

England made 342 in the first innings thanks to a century from Foakes. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 203, leaving them 139 behind.