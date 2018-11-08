Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

India’s bathing beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to jump on board a biopic that will laud one of India’s most acclaimed sport stars - Indian cyclist Deborah Herold.



According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 33-year-old actor has given her nod of approval to the upcoming film that is paying accolades to the life of famed Indian cyclist Deborah Herold after getting captivated by the script.

"Jacqueline really liked the script and has verbally given her nod to the project. It’s an inspiring story and she is looking forward to prep which will include some arduous training. The film is expected to roll next year," read the report citing sources.

The 23-year-old cyclist was the first from her country to participate in the Union Cycliste Internationale, garnering multiple gold medals as well.

The Bollywood star is presently caught up in her project titled ‘The Girl on the Train’, she has yet to make an official declaration about the biopic.

About her present project, the 2015 adaption of Paula Hawkin’s novel, the Race 3 starlet has stated: "It’s a tricky book to adapt for the big screen and I want to make sure that we stay true to the book."