PM Imran Khan appoints Ali Nawaz as Special Assistant on CDA affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Nawaz Khan as his Special Assistant on affairs of Capital Development Authority(CDA), a notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.



Ali Nawaz is an elected MNA from NA-53, Islamabad and previously served as opposition leader in Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation.

During the PML-N government, Dr Tariq Fazal was the Federal Minister for CADD looking after the affairs of education and health in the Capital which was later disbanded by the PTI.



