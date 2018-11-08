tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Nawaz Khan as his Special Assistant on affairs of Capital Development Authority(CDA), a notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.
Ali Nawaz is an elected MNA from NA-53, Islamabad and previously served as opposition leader in Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation.
During the PML-N government, Dr Tariq Fazal was the Federal Minister for CADD looking after the affairs of education and health in the Capital which was later disbanded by the PTI.
