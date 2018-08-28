Tue August 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

CADD disbanding: Ministries get relevant departments

Islamabad: Under the government's plans to disband the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), more than 20 attached departments and functions of the division have been placed under the administrative control of the relevant ministries.

The CADD was created in 2011 after the devolution of over 20 ministries to all four federating units through 18th Constitutional Amendment with an aim to oversee the Islamabad Capital Territory’s educational, health, population and social welfare organisations.

However, its disbanding over ‘overlapping jurisdictions and duplication of work’ was decided by the current government. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has got

Directorate of Workers Education, Directorate General of Special Education, Social Welfare, Special Education, Welfare, Development and Rehabilitation of Children and Disabled in the federal area, Federal College of Education, Federal Directorate of Education and Education in the capital, Federal Government Polytechnic Institute of Women, Private Educational Institutions Regularity Authority, Training, Education and Rehabilitation of disabled in Islamabad, while charitable endowments for federal area, medical and health services for federal governments employees, control of the National Institute of Handicapped, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Federal Medical and Dental College, Federal General Hospital, Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences will work under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

Also, the Department of Libraries has been transferred to the National History and Literary Heritage Division and the Department of Tourist Services in Islamabad to the Inter-provincial Coordination Division.

The management and distribution of zakat and usher and Capital Development Authority will be overseen by the Interior Division and the Islamabad Club and Guns and Country Club by the Cabinet Division.

