Asia Bibi acquittal: CJP Saqib Nisar takes notice of damage to property

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of riots during the three-day country wide protests in the aftermath of acquittal of Asia Bibi.



The top judge took notice of vandalising general public property by protesters following Supreme Court's judgement to acquit Asia Bibi last week.

The chief justice has sought report of the damage during three-day of protests from the federal government and the provinces.

Religious hardliners across the country blocked roads in major cities in protest against the acquittal of a Christian woman on death row for blasphemy allegations.

The interior ministry has started criminal proceedings against rioters involved in destroying property during the three-day countrywide protests against a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi.

The ministry on Sunday released initial pictures of the miscreants involved in vandalising property and harming common citizens during the demonstrations, which ended on Friday after the government reached an agreement with the protesters.

On Saturday, the interior ministry assured of action against elements involved in destroying properties and harming common citizens.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and senior leader Afzal Qadri were booked on charges of rioting and disrupting peace in various parts of Lahore.

Police said 500 people, including Rizvi and Qadri, have been booked in 11 cases. The suspects face charges of disrupting peace and blocking roads in Lahore.