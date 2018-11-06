Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Speaking of the challenges she had to face while shooting for "Thugs of Hindostan", Katrina Kaif on Tuesday shared with her fans how she mastered a certain dance move with the help of choreographer Prabhu Deva.

She used her Instagram account to share a video clip from a song and described how the dance was executed.

"This step was a bit tough to do beyond a point in rehearsals , I practiced a few times, the team explained me the technique but still it was tough to do repeatedly, so I really wasn’t confident of the step , so on the last day of the song shoot Prabhu sir asked me if I was ok to try doing the shot , and I wanted to finish the song knowing we had done everything he gave me to do , so we kept if for last shot of the song .

Featuring Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, "Thugs of Hindostan" is all set to hit cinemas on November 8.



