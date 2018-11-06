Tue November 06, 2018
REUTERS
November 6, 2018

5 become 4: the Spice Girls reunite, minus 'Posh' Victoria Beckham

LONDON: British pop band the Spice Girls said on Monday they would reunite for a British tour next June although there was no mention of whether Victoria Beckham would take part.

“Breaking Spice news,” the band said on Twitter. “Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am.”

Formed in 1994, the group racked up album sales in the tens of millions with hits including “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There” that topped charts across the globe.

The band originally had five members: Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice) and Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

In a video accompanying the tweet, there was footage of each member apart from Beckham above a ticker headline: “Friendship never ends: Spice Girls announce shock UK tour.”

“It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed,” Mel B told ITV’s “Loose Women” show. “But ... Vic might join us at some point.”

In 1998, Halliwell walked out and the remaining members went their separate ways after releasing the album “Forever” in 2000. The group reformed for a tour in 2007-2008 and had hinted at a further reunion in 2018.

“2 Become 1” was the Spice Girls’ third single, and was the UK Christmas number one single in 1996.

