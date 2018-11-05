Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies

After Pharrell Williams, Donald Trump upsets another artist by using their song without their consent at his rally and that is non-other than multitalented singer, songwriter and actress, Rihanna.



Washington Post White House Bureau ChiefPhilip Rucker wrote a message on his official twitter handle that, “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

As Rihanna was immediately informed by her fans about this, she responded, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”



This happened after Rihanna endorsed Andrew Gillium, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida via an Instagram post.

Previously other artists have requested to not use their music for Republican rallies. American singer and rapper, Pharrell Williams have recently issued a cease and desist letter for using his song ‘Happy’ at a rally.

Moreover, Rolling Stones have also asked to not use their song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ for closing Trump’s rallies. Other artists like Neil Young and REM have been also in line for their songs used for political benefits.