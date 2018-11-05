Varun Dhawan asked if Katrina should marry Salman Khan on Koffee with Karan

With India’s highly acclaimed talk show Koffee with Karan’s new season going in full swing, the promo of the upcoming episode shows Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan having a ball.



The upcoming episode shows the two Bollywood stars taking one of the show’s quotes of ‘Stop making sense’ to another level as the Student of Year actor can be seen showing fans an innovative way to high five using feet while also touching topics Katrina and Varun looking at each other as possible romantic prospects.

Karan Johar puts the two in a prickly position, discussing the Boom starlet’s relationship status while asking whether she would consider being in a relationship with Dhawan, since she is already single. What follows is Katrina wincing at the thought.

Moreover, the preview also shows the Dilwale actor getting asked whether Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif should tie the knot, leaving him at a loss of words.

The 31-year-old Sui Dhaga actor is presently working on his upcoming film Kalank, while Katrina on the other hand, is prepping up to unveil two of her highly anticipated films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero on November 8 and December 21, respectively.