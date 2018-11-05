Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan asked if Katrina should marry Salman Khan on Koffee with Karan

With India’s highly acclaimed talk show Koffee with Karan’s new season going in full swing, the promo of the upcoming episode shows Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan having a ball.

The upcoming episode shows the two Bollywood stars taking one of the show’s quotes of ‘Stop making sense’ to another level as the Student of Year actor can be seen showing fans an innovative way to high five using feet while also touching topics Katrina and Varun looking at each other as possible romantic prospects.

Karan Johar puts the two in a prickly position, discussing the Boom starlet’s relationship status while asking whether she would consider being in a relationship with Dhawan, since she is already single. What follows is Katrina wincing at the thought.

Moreover, the preview also shows the Dilwale actor getting asked whether Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif should tie the knot, leaving him at a loss of words.

The 31-year-old Sui Dhaga actor is presently working on his upcoming film Kalank, while Katrina on the other hand, is prepping up to unveil two of her highly anticipated films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero on November 8 and December 21, respectively. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies
Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Load More load more

Spotlight

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

Irrfan Khan to return to India for Diwali celebrations

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

After Deepika, Ranveer Singh kicks off pre-wedding festivities

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab
Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Aamir Khan believes #MeToo movement has led to a necessary clean-up of film industry

Photos & Videos

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies

Rihanna not happy with her song played at Trump’s ‘Tragic’ rallies
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming production 'Pahuna' gets a release date
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?