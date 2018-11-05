Mon November 05, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

What better way to start your birthday than with receiving a special Instagram post in the morning from your darling wife.

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his 30th birthday today with a bright smile coupled with a warm hug from his ladylove Anushka Sharma.

The 'Zero' starlet on Monday posted an adorable picture on Instagram to mark the auspicious occasion of her husband's birthday: “Thank God for his birth,” along with a cutesy picture showing the two in each other’s embrace.

Anushka is seen donning an all-black outfit while Virat is seen draped in a shawl with a ‘tika’ on his forehead. Both of them are seen cracking big smiles for the camera.

On the work front, Anushka is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her last venture ‘Sui Dhaaga’ opposite Varun Dhawan did exceptionally well at the box office. 

