Sun November 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 4, 2018

Kuldeep picks three as India limit West Indies to 109-8

KOLKATA: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav led an inspired Indian attack to help restrict the West Indies to 109 for eight in the first of the three Twenty20 international in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bowlers justified skipper Rohit Sharma´s decision of bowling first as they reduced the current World T20 champions to 28-3 inside five overs.

Debutant Krunal Pandya got the big-hitting Kieron Pollard out for 14 with his left-arm spin to celebrate his first international wicket.

Kuldeep soon took over to get three key wickets including skipper Carlos Brathwaite trapped lbw for four as the Caribbean batting fell flat at the Eden Gardens.

Kuldeep returned impressive figures of 3-13 from his four overs with his left-arm wrist spin.

Fabien Allen hit a 20-ball 27 in his first T20 game for the West Indies before falling to another debutant Khaleel Ahmed.

It was Ahmed´s first T20 wickets after the 20-year-old made an impression in India´s 3-1 triumph over the visiting West Indies in the one-day internationals.

