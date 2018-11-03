Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters

World

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump has ´disgraced´ US prestige: Iran´s Khamenei

TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that US President Donald Trump has "disgraced" America's prestige and would be the ultimate loser from renewing sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"This new US president... has disgraced the remnant of America´s prestige and that of liberal democracy. America´s hard power, that is to say their economic and military power, is declining too," he said on his Persian Twitter account, quoting a speech in Tehran.

A defiant Khamenei dismissed the renewed US sanctions — including an oil embargo — that take effect on Monday.

"The challenge between the US and Iran has lasted for 40 years so far and the US has made various efforts against us: military, economic and media warfare," he said.

"There´s a key fact here: in this 40-year challenge, the defeated is the US and the victorious is the Islamic republic."

Trump announced in May he was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions, sparking outrage among world powers who say Iran has been complying with commitments to restrict its atomic programme.

Washington says it wants a new deal with Iran, curtailing its regional interventions and missile programme — demands which have been flatly rejected by Tehran.

"America´s goal in taking all these measures has been to regain the domination it had" prior to Iran´s 1979 Islamic revolution that overthrew the pro-Western shah, Khamenei said.

- ´Self-sufficiency´ -

The renewed sanctions are designed "to paralyse the (Iran´s) economy and keep it backward. However, it has resulted in encouraging a movement towards self-sufficiency in the country," Khamenei added.

"Our youth, across the country, support independence. Some may not be so religious but they are sensitive towards domination by foreigners."

On Friday, the US said it would add 700 individuals and entities to its Iran blacklist and push the SWIFT global banking network to cut off Tehran as Washington applies "maximum pressure" to cripple the country´s economy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said eight countries — believed to include India, Japan and possibly China — would be given waivers to continue importing Iranian oil in order to avoid upsetting the global crude market, but only on condition they slow their purchases.

The reimposition of sanctions "is aimed at depriving the regime of the revenues it uses to spread death and destruction around the world", Pompeo said.

"Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlaw activities and behave like a normal country."

Britain, France, Germany and the European Union strongly condemned the latest actions from Washington in a joint statement, and have vowed to preserve the nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russia to host Afghanistan talks on Nov 9

Russia to host Afghanistan talks on Nov 9
Twitter removed thousands of accounts discouraging US vote participation

Twitter removed thousands of accounts discouraging US vote participation
US soldier killed in ´apparent insider attack´ in Kabul: NATO

US soldier killed in ´apparent insider attack´ in Kabul: NATO
Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead

Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?