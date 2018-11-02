Fri November 02, 2018
Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Live Cricket Score

DUBAI: Despite snatching a narrow two-run win in the first Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Pakistan eye their 11th successive series win in the shortest format.

The second T20I is going to be played today at Dubai where another tough contest is likely to be seen between the two teams.

New Zealand gave a tough time to the top-ranked side of Pakistan despite the fact that they have combined after a seven-month hiatus from international cricket.

Pakistan are likely to include Fakhar Zaman in the side if he passes his fitness test ahead of the game. He missed the last two T20Is due to injury.

Pakistan (probables): Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand are expected to be unchanged in today’s match which will be the must-win game for them.

New Zealand (probables): 1 Colin Munro, 2 Glenn Phillips (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Mark Chapman, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Ajaz Patel, 11 Adam Milne

