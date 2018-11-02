Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan has previously made headlines for her humanitarian work and now the star has landed in Jordan to provide a helping hand to the Syrian refugees.



After announcing recently that she will be collaborating with Human Rights Foundation (HRF) to provide aid to the refugees from the battle-weary land, the 31-year-old actor landed in Jordanian capital of Amman to deliver the aid people had sent her way for the refugees.

The Janaan starlet is turning to her social media to post continuous updates of her trip in order to reassure the donors that their charity has reached the hands it was meant for.





“So I’m finally here and distributing food packs to the neediest with the lovely ladies at Human Relief Foundation. It’s such an amazing feeling and I feel so happy! Thanks to you, I was able to do this. This is all because of your generous donations. Please keep donating so we can do more,” read her Instagram post.

Moreover, the actor went on to reveal that her zest to make the world a better place was ignited by her mother sharing a screenshot of her conversation with her before she flew to Amman.

“I wanted to share something with you guys. My mother told me a long time ago that whatever you do in life, always maintain your humanity and don’t forget that God does not like arrogance, such were the lessons taught to me when I was little,” read her caption.



“I started this Syrian journey with my mom’s prayers. It is her dream that I am living right now and her wish that I am fulfilling. It is such a sweet thing and I wanted to share her messages. My heart swells when I read these,” she wrote. “This is why I think mothers are so sacred and a lot of these Syrian kids have lost theirs. This is where you come in, you guys are amazing human beings, you’ve helped me put a smile on these children’s faces even if it is for a bit,” she went on to add.





She also expressed her gratitude at the response she received from the people willing to help her achieve her mission saying: “I am amazed at the love, support and the donations pouring in, I am grateful from the heart. Thank you so much. I begin day two with my mother in my thoughts.”