Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra’s starry bridal shower that saw the likes of international icons has been a topic of discussion ever since it was celebrated. The esteemed guest list at the shower also included Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o in attendance. However, there was one star from the Hindi film industry that caught the attention of many: actress Sonali Bendre who has been in the US for treatment ever since she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer.
On Thursday, the Sarfarosh starlet shared an endearing picture from Pee Cee’s bridal shower, in which the actress is seen sharing smiles with the bride-to-be and Neetu Singh, clad in adorable red attire.
Sonali captioned the picture as: “It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth.”
Sonali is currently battling metastatic cancer and is in New York to seek treatment for the disease.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her star-studded wedding ceremony with American singer Nick Jonas coming December.
The couple will tie the knot at Mehrangarh fort in Indian city Jodhpur.
