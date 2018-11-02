Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Bollywood starlet Priyanka Chopra’s starry bridal shower that saw the likes of international icons has been a topic of discussion ever since it was celebrated. The esteemed guest list at the shower also included Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o in attendance. However, there was one star from the Hindi film industry that caught the attention of many: actress Sonali Bendre who has been in the US for treatment ever since she was diagnosed with high-grade cancer.

On Thursday, the Sarfarosh starlet shared an endearing picture from Pee Cee’s bridal shower, in which the actress is seen sharing smiles with the bride-to-be and Neetu Singh, clad in adorable red attire.

Sonali captioned the picture as: “It’s always lovely to be part of someone’s special moment and more so when it’s a dear friend. What a fabulous evening @priyankachopra!!! Your bridal shower was filled with so much love and laughter. I wish all that and more for you as you take this next big step. Big hug and much love. P.S. it felt so great and also somewhat strange to wear a bright colour again! #RedIsTheColourOfRebirth.”


Sonali is currently battling metastatic cancer and is in New York to seek treatment for the disease.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her star-studded wedding ceremony with American singer Nick Jonas coming December.

The couple will tie the knot at Mehrangarh fort in Indian city Jodhpur. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Hollywood submarine flick runs aground in Russia, Ukraine

Hollywood submarine flick runs aground in Russia, Ukraine
Ayyan Ali announces return to Pakistan soon, will deal with the money laundering case

Ayyan Ali announces return to Pakistan soon, will deal with the money laundering case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans