Google CEO and employees walkout of offices to protest sexual harassment cases

Tech giant Google is presently under fire with thousands of its employees barging out of their offices in protest of the conduct of sexual harassment cases by the administration.



The protests labeled ‘Google Walkout’ commenced from Tokyo at 11:10am along with other places at the same time zone.

The walkout that was sparked following an investigative piece by New York Times showed Google employees from London, Dublin, Singapore, Zurich and other places around the world demonstrating against the company’s way of dealing with sexual harassment as well as equal pay and opportunity.

The report by NYT revealed that the company’s director of X Lab, Andy Rubin was paid $90 million in by Google after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Moreover, it was also reported that the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai is also joining the demonstrations in support of the employees while sending emails to the staff saying: “As CEO, it's been personally important to me that we take a much harder line on inappropriate behavior.”

The NYT report uncovered that Google had paid severance money to Rubin, father of Android, as well as in two other cases while concealing the allegations of misconduct against the accused.