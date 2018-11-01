Asia Bibi case: Govt decides to hold talks with protesters

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hold talks with the protesters holding sit-ins across country against the acquittal of Asia Bibi, Geo New reported.



Opposition criticises PM Imran Khan



A five-member committee comprising ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shyeryar Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Mehboob Sultan has been constituted.

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict



Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself monitor the progress, the TV channel said. After reviewing the overall situation in the country, the report said, the premier decided to settle the issue amicably.

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal



The protesters have blocked several key roads in Karachi and Lahore. Private schools in both cities were also shut, as well as in the capital.

The demonstrators were protesting against the court’s decision to free Asia Bibi, a mother of four, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan’s tough blasphemy laws.

A three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.

In a televised national broadcast late on Wednesday, the prime minister warned the protesters the government would act against any prolonged blockade.

“We will not allow any damages. We will not allow traffic to be blocked,” Khan said. “I appeal to you, do not push the state to the extent that it is forced to take action.”