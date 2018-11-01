Thu November 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 1, 2018

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

KARACHI: Islamist protesters blocked roads in Pakistan´s major cities for a second day on Thursday, opposing a Supreme Court decision the previous day to acquit a Christian woman on death row for blasphemy allegations, media said.

Knots of protesters from an ultra-Islamist party blocked roughly 10 key roads in the southern city of Karachi and others in eastern Lahore, Geo TV and other channels said.

Groups of about 200 protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party sat under large tents, listening to speeches on two blocked roads in Karachi, a Reuters witness said.

In one speech, a TLP speaker exhorted supporters to light new fires if the police managed to douse burning tyres and other objects they had already set ablaze.

Following the uproar that unleashed across the nation, section 144 was imposed across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan barring the gathering of more than four persons in public places as well as pillion riding. Section 144 has been imposed from October 31 to November 10.

As part of the protests continuing for the second day, some roads are under closure and have been barricaded for traffic in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. 

Karachi

Traffic is blocked at 15 points across Karachi by the protesters. Traffic  at Do Talwar, Korangi, at two points at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Star Gate, Bara Board, Baldia no 4, Ranchor Line, Shoe Market, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Orangi Town, Numaish and Liaquatabad is facing complete blockage. 

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Karachi

Lahore

The main protest led by TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was being staged at the Charing Cross close to the Punjab Assembly. 

According to the Safe City Authority, protests are being carried out at 25 different locations, effectively blocking roads and paralysing vehicular traffic across the city. The affected areas included Ferozpur Road, Ghazi Chowk, Ravi Road, Kahna Kachha, Chungi Amar Sidhu, Shahdara Chowk, Data Darbar, Boota Mahal Chowk, Raiwind Road, Babu Sabu Interchange and several other areas. The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway was blocked at Sheikhupura, while the main thoroughfare, the Grand Trunk Road, is also blocked.

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Lahore

Islamabad

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Faizabad Interchange is also blocked.

Roads are also blocked at Dhoke Kala Khan, Tramri Chowk and Karal Chowk.

Furthermore, traffic is blocked at routes leading to Taxila, Gujar Khan and Pir Sohawa.

According to a motorways spokesperson, Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad and Faisalabad-Gojra motorway are blocked for traffic.

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Islamabad

Peshawar

In Peshawar, protests are being staged at the Ring Road and GT Road. Roads leading to the motorway have also been blocked.

Educational institutions across Punjab face closure 

Schools and colleges across Punjab will remain closed today (Thursday) in the wake of countrywide protests after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi in the blasphemy case.

According to the Punjab Education Department, all government schools will remain closed. Separately, All Pakistan Private Schools Association also announced that schools would remain closed today (Thursday).

Moreover, a private school body has announced that it will not open schools across Sindh on Thursday in view of the poor law and order situation.

*With inputs from Reuters

