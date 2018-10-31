Wed October 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 31, 2018

Share

Asia Bibi case: Live traffic updates on Google Map in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Protests broke out in major cities across the country following the Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi from the blasphemy charges.

The protesters have blocked several main thoroughfares of the city suspending traffic.

Here’s the Google Map showing live traffic status across the city. The roads marked as red are those where massive traffic disruption is reported while green lines can be followed for hassle free drive to your destination.

Red circles mention that the traffic is blocked at those points.



